RSS, BJP leaders visit vandalised houses of party workers

A delegation of State-level leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) visited the houses of Sangh Parivar workers which were vandalised in tension-torn areas in Pinarayi and Vengad panchayats in Kannur on Friday.

The team of leaders, including BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas, and RSS leaders P.N. Harikrishnan and P. Gopalankutty, visited 16 houses of Sangh Parivar workers vandalised following the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker K. Mohanan on October 10.

Mr. Krishnadas and Mr. Gopalankutty told reporters that the CPI(M) “criminals” unleashed brutal attacks on the houses of Sangh Parivar workers and sympathisers. They also alleged that 17 women, including a pregnant woman, had been manhandled.

They also alleged that cash and gold ornaments had been looted during the attack by alleged CPI(M) workers. Sangh Parivar leaders P. Sathyaprakash, Valsan Thillankery, and P.P. Suresh Babu also accompanied the delegation.