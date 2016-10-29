ROB: State purchasing panel approves land value

The prolonged uncertainty over commencing the work on a rail-overbridge (ROB) to replace the busy level crossing at Kottachery in the heart of the town appears to be ending with the State purchasing panel approving the land value evaluated by the district-level purchasing committee.

Approval to this effect was made by the State purchasing committee, which gave the final nod for the land value assessed by the district purchasing panel, during a meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Accordingly, it was decided to compensate holders of the first category land adjacent to the coastal State highway passing through the town at the rate of Rs.11,54,145 per cent followed by Rs.8,65,610 for the second graded land lying close to the municipal road, and Rs.6,92,487 for the land that did not have road access, sources here said.

The committee also decided to compensate owners of the buildings that had to be demolished and standing crops that had to be cut down as per rates fixed by the government to facilitate the ROB construction.

Compensation

The land and building values were decided by the district-level purchasing committee headed by Kasaragod District Collector K. Jeevanbabu recently.

The State purchasing committee meeting was attended by the State Chief Secretary, Revenue Board Secretary, and the District Collector.

The high-level meeting followed after the Kanhangad Nagara Vikasana Samithi and rail overbridge action committee office-bearers held talks with Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan, who is also Minister-in-charge of Kasaragod district, in the State capital city the other day.

2.50 acres required

Around 2.50 acres land is required for the ROB construction. The authorities are expected to issue notification for the land acquisition after receiving formal consent from the land owners.