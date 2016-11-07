Quarrying: Ramapuram panchayat president quits

Quarrying controversy at Ramapuram grama panchayat claimed its first political casualty when Baiju John, president of Ramapuram grama panchayat and a Kerala Congress (M) nominee, put in his papers.

Speaking to The Hindu , Mr. John said in spite of his open stand against quarrying, there had been a concerted effort to isolate him and victimise him on the issue.

Licence

“Even the Chief Minister had made thing clear on the floor of the house. The licence was given as a legal obligation. If you are going to point your finger on anyone in this issue, it should be the entire panchayat body. It should be made responsible, as all the members are in some way or other part of the administration. However, even though it was the panchayat secretary who had signed the licence, there was an effort to isolate me,” he said. He said he had handed over the resignation letter to the panchayat secretary on Saturday evening after submitting his recommendation to the Department of Environment asking them to rescind their earlier go-ahead for granite quarrying in Kurinjni –Kottamala sector.

He informed KC(M) chairman K.M. Mani about his resignation on Sunday, he said.

Meanwhile, KPCC(I) president Ramesh Chennithala who visited Ramapuram on Sunday made it clear that Congress party would in no way allow quarrying in the area.

Addressing an impressive crowd of more than 3,000 people, he said, “Congress will be with the people, taking up their issue and holding on to power will not be the priority for the party.”

Speaking on the occasion, Tommy Kallani, DCC(I) president said changing the grama panchayat president would not resolve the issue. The issue was that of environmental degradation, which would not be allowed any cost, he said.

With the ruling front partners at the grama panchayat taking up cudgels against each other, the administration at the local body is in a limbo. In the 18-member grama panchat, the KC(M) had six members and and the Congress, 5.

The opposition is dominated by LDF, which has three members. The BJP has two and there are two Independents.

The quarrying at the Kurinji-Kottamala –Koomban sector where the quarrying industry had procured 100s of acres, had been simmering for the past few months.

The issue reached a boiling point last week when the activists of the Action Council spearheading the agitation against quarrying intensified their action when the Muvattupuzha-based St Basil Industries India Pvt Ltd. received quarrying license and started their work.

