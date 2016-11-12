Quality food at fair price to be ensured

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P. Thilothaman has said that the government has taken steps to ensure that Sabarimala pilgrims get quality food at fair price during the pilgrim season.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting to review the preparations for the pilgrim season, the Minister said the price and quality of food items for pilgrims would be strictly monitored.

The pilgrim season should not degenerate into a season for exploiting the pilgrims, he said, adding that price details of food items would be displayed in Malayalam, English, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

Control rooms

Speaking to officers from Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts, Mr. Thilothaman said control rooms would be set up at Sannidhanam and Erumeli to coordinate the work of flying squads to conduct checks in shops to ensure that the directives were followed.

The government was also thinking of distributing essential articles for the pilgrims through the public distribution system and Supplyco outlets, he said. An initiative to provide fruits and vegetables to the pilgrims at fair price was also on the anvil. This would be implemented through the involvement of the Vegetables and Fruits Promotion Council Keralam and the Agriculture Department, he said.

Drinking water

While efforts would be taken to ensure that clean drinking water was provided to the pilgrims, the State government would also take steps to bring down the use of plastic bottles by the pilgrims, he said. Officials of the Departments of Legal Metrology and Revenue and Civil Supplies Corporation, and hoteliers took part in the meeting.

