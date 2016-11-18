Putting riders’ lives in peril

The National Highway course from the District Jail junction to Kankathumukku in Kollam city which was resurfaced recently has turned out to be a death trap for two-wheeler riders. Following the resurfacing, the edge of the road course has been elevated by nearly a foot from the ground level on both sides.

A woman riding a scooter was killed last month when she suddenly went off the tarred portion to let a honking truck pass.

As the scooter fell into the ditch the woman fell on the road and the lorry ran over her.

Later, the edge a small stretch where the accident occurred was filled with sand and levelled. But nothing has been done on the rest of the stretch.

Though people have complained to the PWD authorities, no action has been taken.