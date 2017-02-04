Protests in Kerala against move to relocate liquor outlets from highways to interior areas

The move to relocate retail liquor outlets from highways to interior areas, in order to comply with a Supreme Court order, has triggered spontaneous protests across Kerala. Irate residents, backed by local politicians and anti-liquor activists, have taken to the streets to oppose the opening of liquor shops in their neighbourhood.

Protesters, including women and children, staged sit-ins and blocked roads, and threatened to commit suicide. At many places, police had to be deployed to prevent the situation from going out of control.

Bevco and Consumerfed, which operate liquor outlets in the State, have been caught between the compulsion to comply with the court order and the mounting protests against the relocation move.

At Konni in Pathanamthitta, the Janakeeya Samara Samiti has been staging an agitation against shifting the Bevco outlet from Konni to Mankulam. A protester, Sunitha Basheer, tried to immolate herself on Tuesday during a road blockade by villagers.

The Kuttoor grama panchayat in Thiruvalla passed a unanimous resolution saying it would not permit any Bevco outlet.

At Nanthancode in Thiruvananthapuram, students and residents continued their protest against an outlet on the Nalanda road for the second day on Friday. The students, nearly 250 of them, supported by their teachers, refused to back off till the Bevco outlet was shifted from the vicinity.

Students up in arms

At Kudapanakkunnu, students of Mary Giri Senior Secondary School came out in protest against opening of a Bevco outlet on the ground floor of a building that houses a bank.

In Kollam, mass agitations have erupted at several places. The protests have witnessed the active participation of women and children.