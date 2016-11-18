Project to curb accidents on Sabarimala routes

The safe zone project being implemented by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to ensure safety of Sabarimala pilgrims has been launched in the district.

The MVD officials will monitor traffic movement on the Kuttikanam-Mundakayam, Kuttikanam-Vandiperiyar, Kuttikanam-Mattukatta, Kumily-Sathram, Vandiperiyar-Sathram, and Mattukatta-Sathram routes round-the-clock. An official of the MVD on Thursday said that 24 officials in six vehicles would be on patrol duty as part of the project.

This is in addition to the crane services and mobile workshop under the MVD, which will aid repair of pilgrims’ vehicles.

Leaflets on safe journey will be distributed to pilgrims. The project has been implemented to advise drivers from other States who are unfamiliar with the ghat roads in the State.

It was found that most of the vehicles that met with accidents on the High Range roads are those from other States.

For the past two years after the project was implemented, accidents could be considerably reduced on the roads, especially on the Kumily-Mundakayam stretch.