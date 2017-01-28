Probe panel finds gross violations in law college

The Syndicate subcommittee of the University of Kerala which conducted a probe into the contentious issues surrounding the Kerala Law Academy Law College has found glaring violations of varsity regulations. The panel also found allegations of harassment, which were raised by several students, to be true.

The report, which was submitted before the Syndicate on Saturday, brings to light ‘clear-cut violation’ of the regulations with regard to internal assessment for LLB courses. The monthly attendance statements of students were found to have been not exhibited and the marks obtained for class tests and assignments were not promptly informed to them.

The break-up of marks awarded for various components of internal assessment were neither recorded nor published. Students were insisted on signing score-sheets prior to the entry of marks. Such instances have convinced the committee of the ‘unholy interference’ of Principal P. Lekshmi Nair.

The Principal has been accused of nepotism with some students provided undue favours. The report states that Anuradha P. Nair, an eighth-semester student, who also happens to be the fiancée of Ms. Nair’s son, was awarded 19 marks (out of a maximum of 20 marks) in internal assessment for each subject in the sixth semester BA LLB examinations, despite having attendance below 50%.

The student was also accused of wielding undue powers, which were found to be intolerable.

The sub-committee also obtained evidences which substantiated the agitators’ allegations of usage of negative language, tone and attitude towards students and parents by Ms. Nair. The agitators had alleged that she had been abusive and had harassed students on numerous occasions.

There were instances wherein students had been pushed to the ‘extent of attempting suicide,’ the panel observed. The positioning of two CCTV cameras inside the women’s hostel was found to trespass into the privacy of the inmates.

Some students, who suffered various ailments, including asthma and anaemia, were allegedly subjected to inhumane treatment with some being asked to vacate their hostel rooms. There had also been instances in which girls were purportedly removed from their rooms during moot court competitions and were also directed to serve food for male delegates in the hostel dining hall, the report said.

Holding Ms. Nair responsible for the ‘pathetic situation’ that the institution faced, the sub-committee pointed out that the Principal had failed in providing a majority of documents that were sought for verification. These included attendance register for the last three years to verify the discrepancies, amendments regarding the trust/ society/ by-law, and the list of teachers who had obtained approval from the university along with the relevant orders.