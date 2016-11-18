Probe investments: BJP

BJP district president K.Soman has demanded an investigation into the investments in the cooperative banking sector.

There have been several complaints against the monetary operations in the sector in the past, he said here on Thursday.

Introduction of any new reform was bound to create some inconvenience to certain sections of people. The State Finance Minister, who should have been at the forefront to remove the apprehensions of people, was leading a campaign against the monetary reforms initiated by the Centre to curb black money. Facts should not be misrepresented, he said.

NDA convention

Mr.Soman said the 60th anniversary of the formation of the State was witnessing the rise of NDA as an alternative to the LDF and UDF. The district convention of the NDA will be inaugurated at Town Hall here on November 19. NDA leader Thushar Vellappally will inaugurate the convention.