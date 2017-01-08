Probe into death of youthin forest takes a new turn

The probe into the death of a 26-year-old youth inside the Thattekkadu forests has taken a new turn with investigations pointing to the victim being mistakenly shot by another member of the gang.

Official sources said Shyte Joseph and Aneesh, who had been absconding ever since the incident and taken into custody by the police on Sunday, had given a statement in this direction to the investigators.

‘‘During interrogation, they told us that Tony had been hit by a bullet when his fellow group member fired at a wild tusker, which unleashed a sudden attack on them. This also suggested that the group had carried more than one fire arm, contrary to the earlier reports. We have identified the person who shot at Tony and the focus of the investigation now is whether the gun went off accidentally or deliberately,’’ they said.

The duo, taken into custody on a tip-off, is currently being interrogated by a police team headed by Biju Mon, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Muvattupuzha. ‘‘We have just started verifying their statements and before concluding what exactly had unfolded inside the forest, the autopsy report and other evidences will have to be re-examined,’’ the officer said.

The police are expected to produce them in a court after due interrogation by Monday.

While preliminary reports suggested that Tony was crushed to death by a wild tusker, a post-mortem examination later revealed that he had bled to death following a wound inflicted on his left thigh by the bullet fired from a country-made rifle.

Earlier, reports suggested that the group, which had entered into the forests for hunting animals for meat, had been attacked by a wild tusker near the Kavala Point. In the melee, a fire arm carried by Jose accidentally went off and the bullet hit his leg which made him immobile while he suffered serious injuries to his ribs and scull during the elephant attack.

Basil Thankachan, another member of the group, too suffered grievous injuries in the attack and has been undergoing treatment.