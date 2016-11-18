Kerala

Power

Power supply to areas under following electrical sections will be regulated on Friday: Eroor - Kunnara and areas near Elanjithara temple (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Kannamali - between Kandakkadavu and South Chellanam, Pozhichira, Vadachira, and Lanthanparambu (9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m); Kumbalanghi - (9 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.); Panangad - Udayathumvaathil, between N.M. Junction and Panangad South (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Thevara - between Thevara Junction and Thevara Ferry, Konthuruthy Road, Paadyam Road (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Girinagar - Keezhavana, Panampilly Nagar, Kairali Flat, Paadam Stop, John Alunkal Road, Puthiya Road (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Vypeen - between Puthuvypeen and Fort Vypeen (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.); Thrikkakara - areas near Nilampathinjimugal (9 a.m. to 5 p.m)

