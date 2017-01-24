Poorly maintained canals pose problems to paddy farming

The inordinate delay in clearing the blocks in the poorly maintained irrigation canals of the Water Resources Department has posed problems to paddy farming in the Aranmula puncha and surrounding fields where the Agriculture Department has launched cultivation after a long gap as part of the government’s Mission Green Aranmula programme.

The Agriculture Department has launched cultivation in 87 hectares of paddy fields in Aranmula Puncha that had been lying fallow for the past one decade. This was following efforts taken in this regard by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunilkumar and Revenue Minister E.Chandrashekharan.

However, farmers in Aranmula are worried as the Irrigation wing of the Water Resources Department had failed to carry out timely maintenance of various water distribution canals leading to the paddy fields, leaving many a canal dry.

“Many distribution canals of the Minor Irrigation as well as the Pampa Irrigation Project are in bad shape. The canals remain

blocked at many places due to illegal construction of bunds, that served as roads leading to houses. The department has deployed workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Programme to repair these canals, sidelining these obstructions,” says P.P. Chandrashekharan Nair, a farmers’ group convener.

Mr. Nair alleged that the Minor Irrigation authorities had not taken any step to clear these water distribution canals despite the

time-bound action initiated by the district administration as well as the Agriculture Department to revive paddy cultivation in Aranmula puncha.

Mr. Nair said the Pannivelichira reservoir that had been catering to the water needs of Muttady, Thoombady, and Karikkode paddy fields and the canals meant for irrigating the paddy fields were in a bad shape.

“Farmers in Aranmula say Minister for Water Resources Mathew T. Thomas failed to ensure proper irrigation of the Aranmula paddy fields where the government has launched its ambitious Harita Keralam programme,” Mr. Nair said.

Engineer clarifies

Meanwhile, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Minor Irrigation wing Binu Baby told The Hindu that the department has already taken steps to permanently address the water needs of the Aranmula Puncha.

Mr. Baby said the department would complete all canal maintenance works this year itself. He said 11 of the 12 lift irrigation schemes in Aranmula were functional. The schemes were not properly functioning all these years owing to the absence of farming in Aranmula Puncha for the past one decade, he said.

Special Officer of the Agriculture Department J. Sajeev said the department would prepare an action plan to launch paddy

cultivation in the entire puncha lands in and around Aranmula next year.