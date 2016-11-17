Poor survival rate, a cause for concern

Dr. S. Ganapathy in his plea to the High Court says that each brain dead patient brings an income ranging from Rs.1.5 crore to Rs.2 crore to a private hospital in the State doing organ transplant.

For kidney, intestine and pancreas transplant the rate is above Rs.15 lakh each, for two slices of liver Rs.20 lakh to Rs.30 lakh, and for heart Rs.30 lakh to Rs.50 lakh.

75% in private hospitals

State government records show that 222 brain dead patients donated 606 organs between January 1, 2013 and July 31, 2016. Out of this, 456 organs (75 per cent) were transplanted to patients in private hospitals. Out of the 38 heart transplants in the State only three were done in government hospitals and nine hearts were sold to private hospitals outside the State.

Thus private hospitals had earned about Rs.140 crore from these transplants during the period.

Global data

The plea also says that statistics from the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation shows that 84.5 per cent of the heart transplanted patients survived for more than one year, 72.5 for more than five years and 21 per cent for more than 20 years.

Less than a year

But in Kerala out of 43 heart transplants till October 2016, only two patients survived for more than one year. “This is a dismal 5 per cent compared to the 84.5 per cent at global level.”

Only 30 per cent of the liver transplant patients and 50 per cent of kidney transplant patients in Kerala hospitals had survived for more than a year, the plea through a sworn affidavit says.