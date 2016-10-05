Police soccer championship begins

The Kerala State Police Football Championship began here on Tuesday, with District Police Chief Kori Sanjaykumara Gurudin inaugurating it at the Police Parade Ground here.
Kozhikode wins
A press release informing this here said that in the inaugural match Kozhikode district police team defeated the Idukki team by 3-0.
In other matches, Thrissur team defeated the Rapid Response and Rescue Force team at Pandikkad by 3-0, Malappuram team defeated Ernakulam Rural team by a solitary goal.
Kochi city wins
In the match held at Mangattuparamba here, Kochi City police team defeated Alappuzha team by 5-1, a pressnote issued here said today.
