Police chief promises impartial probe

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has said that the police will conduct an impartial inquiry into the two recent political murders in the district.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the passing-out parade at the Kerala Armed Police Battalion IV camp at Mangattuparamba here on Sunday, he said the police would soon arrest the real accused in the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker K. Mohanan at Pathiriyad and Bharatiya Janata Party worker Ramith at Pinarayi. The police had already arrested three RSS workers in the murder case of CPI(M) activist, he said.
The police had registered cases in connection with destruction of houses of BJP sympathisers at Pathiriyad. Responding to a question, he denied that there was political pressure on investigating officers. They would arrest only the real accused, he said.
He also denied that there was demand for the replacement of District Police Chief Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin.
