Kerala

Plea to suspend NH survey work

Action committee warns of stir

: The Local action committee against land acquisition for National Highway development has urged the government to immediately suspend the survey and acquisition activities.

Action committee convener Paul T. Samuel said at a press conference here on Monday that there was a propaganda that landowners of land identified for acquisition for NH development would be granted huge compensation. However, the private consultancy company appointed by the Union government had fixed Rs. 26,650 per cent as compensation,.

He said the alignment of the highway and the number of people to be evicted or buildings to be demolished were prepared on the basis of the detailed project report (DPR) prepared in 2006. The number of new houses and commercial establishments identified for acquisition 10 years ago had increased.

The action committee will stage a gathering on October 19 to demand that land acquisition and survey proceedings be suspended.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 6:42:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Plea-to-suspend-NH-survey-work/article16074592.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY