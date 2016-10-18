Plea to suspend NH survey work

: The Local action committee against land acquisition for National Highway development has urged the government to immediately suspend the survey and acquisition activities.

Action committee convener Paul T. Samuel said at a press conference here on Monday that there was a propaganda that landowners of land identified for acquisition for NH development would be granted huge compensation. However, the private consultancy company appointed by the Union government had fixed Rs. 26,650 per cent as compensation,.

He said the alignment of the highway and the number of people to be evicted or buildings to be demolished were prepared on the basis of the detailed project report (DPR) prepared in 2006. The number of new houses and commercial establishments identified for acquisition 10 years ago had increased.

The action committee will stage a gathering on October 19 to demand that land acquisition and survey proceedings be suspended.