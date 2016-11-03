Plastic-free Kannur drive gathers momentum

The Plastic-free Kannur campaign launched in Kannur on Kerala formation day on Tuesday with the objective of phasing out plastic carrybags received support from the public, if the sale of handloom carrybags on the first day of the drive is any indication.

Around Rs. 20,300 worth handlooms bags made by two handloom weavers’ co-operative societies were sold at the stall opened at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The campaign intends making Kannur free from plastic carry bags and other disposable plastic materials by April 2 next year. District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali informed that the Hotel and Restaurant Association has agreed to offer a 10 per cent discount for food parcels if customers bring their own tiffin boxes.

The names of restaurants offering the discount would be announced soon, he said.

The handloom carrybags were produced by the Irinavu and Kallyassery weavers' co-operative societies.

They could be used as shopping bags, shoulder bags and backpacks. The bags were sold at Rs. 70 to Rs. 80 a piece.

Smaller bags priced at Rs. 40 each were also available. The bags carried the logo of the campaign.

In the coming days more bags would be made by the two societies. The phone numbers of the societies are 9847597468 (Irinavu Society) and 8547052726 (Kallyassery Society).