Pilgrims in scores await temple reopening

The Pampa base camp in the foothills of Sabarimala is once again reverberating with the ‘Swami Saranam’ mantra as a large number of devotees from different part of the country are eagerly awaiting the opening of Lord Ayyappa Temple on Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of pilgrims have been camping at Pampa as well as the Nilackal base camp for the past three days.

A majority of the pilgrims reached Pampa and Nilackal in the past three days unaware of the closing of the temple for three days after the culmination of the 41-day Mandalam festival on December 26.

The pilgrims will be permitted to enter the Pampa-Sannidhanam trekking path only by Friday noon with a view to facilitate hassle-free post-Mandalam cleaning drive and to avoid overcrowding at the hillock.

Temporary barricades

The Devaswom works department has erected temporary barricades at the Lower Tirumuttom on the northern side of the Ayyappa Temple complex.

Barricade extended

According to G. Basanthkumar, Assistant Engineer, the 300-metre temporary iron barricade had been erected beneath the Sannidhanam-Malikappuram flyover following a joint inspection conducted by the police and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) engineers on December 27.

With this, the length of the iron barricades on the northern side of the temple complex had been extended to 600 metres, he said.

TDB Chief Engineer G. Muraleekrishnan said the police had to regulate the pilgrim flow through these barricades in such way that human pressure inside would in no way affect the pressure-withstanding capacity of the temporary steel structure.

He said the TDB staff had worked overnight to complete the task of extending the barricades, besides checking the stability of the existing ones, as suggested by the police.

Melsanthi T.M. Unnikrishnan Namboodiri will open the sanctum sanctorum at 5 p.m. on Friday and the rituals will begin with Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu performing the Ashtadravya Maha Ganapathi homom on Saturday morning.

The Makaravilakku will be celebrated on January 14 and the temple will be closed on January 20 morning, marking the culmination of the annual pilgrimage.