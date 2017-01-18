Petrol pumps to remain closed January 23

KOCHI: The All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders has called for a 24-hour shut down of petrol pumps across the State on January 23.

The State executive committee of the federation has decided to go for a strike demanding the setting up of a single window system at the earliest after clarifying the criteria for issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) to new pumps, cancellation of NOCs issued in Kerala after the Central government issued an order with regard to the single window system, and action against those responsible for the irregularities in issuing NOCs.

The federation took umbrage on the issue of NOCs to new pumps at Wayanad and the alleged violation of law by the oil company in that connection. In a release here, the federation said that the application for NOC had been submitted to the Collector by the top official of the oil company and hence the company and Revenue officials could not dodge responsibility.

Deep-rooted corruption had been alleged behind the lightening speed in which NOC was issued in violation of the verdict of the National Green Tribunal and the proposed single-window system. Despite clear evidence of middlemen engaged in the deal, the district and State administrations had been maintaining a strategic silence and had taken no step to order an inquiry or cancel the NOC, the federation accused. The federation had organised a shut down last July against the alleged irregularities.