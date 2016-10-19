Pesticides from pineapple farms poisoning Malampuzha waters

Indiscriminate spraying of pesticides like ethephon in pineapple orchards surrounding the Malampuzha dam, the region’s largest drinking water source, is creating widespread concern.

Situated on the slopes of Aamalavaram hills, bordering catchment areas of the dam, the orchards are contaminating the drinking water in the dam and causing health problems to those who reside in Pookkund, Velakampotta and Elakk villages in the vicinity.

According to Malampuzha grama panchayat president Indira Ramachandran, the cultivation is now spread on more than 700 acres.

Resentment

There is widespread resentment among the local community against the inaction of the district administration, which continues to sit on a number of representations. Meanwhile, Agriculture Department and the grama panchayat have started demanding steps on the part of government to regulate the cultivators.

Panchayat vice-president Sali Varghese said dead fishes could be seen in abundance in various tributaries that fall into the Malampuzha Dam.

Ethephon is causing cancer among the local residents, she alleges.

According to environmental activist P.S. Panicker, the surge in pineapple cultivation in the region is quite recent. Most of the private lands close to the catchment area and nearby the forests were used earlier to cultivate rubber.

The pineapple cultivation is usually done on the slopes of the hills where most of the rivulets that contribute to the Malampuzha Dam originates.

About 400 acres of land taken on lease from Emoor Devaswom by a private individual is being used for pineapple cultivation now. Local activists say the lease period is over and the new mode of cultivation is happening in violation of the lease rules.

Lakhs of families in the district are dependent on the dam for their drinking water needs, especially during the summer months when Bharathapuzha runs literally dry. Local people fear the unregulated use of pesticides on pineapple farms may lead to large-scale contamination of the dam water.

Indiscriminate use

Also, with the northeast monsoon coming, the threat of pesticides mixing with drinking water is on the rise.

“The indiscriminate use of pesticides in pineapple farms is also adversely affecting the fish wealth in the dam. Birds and animals are also dependent on the dam and the contributing rivulets also will be affected,” says Dr. Panicker.

Farmers say they are now spraying 1.25 milli litre ethephon on 1,000 pineapple plants. In a hectare, they cultivate about 40,000 pineapples. Activists say the illegal diversion of water from streams to pineapple fields is also on the increase.