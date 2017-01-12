Perumbavoor murder: HCrejects plea for CBI probe

The Kerala High Court on Thursday rejected yet another plea for a CBI probe into the case relating to the rape and murder of a woman at Perumbavoor.

The public interest writ petition was filed by S.G. Davis. This was for the third time that the High Court was dismissing pleas for a CBI probe in the case. The court had earlier turned down similar pleas made by the father of the woman, her college friends, Dravida Jana Charitable Samithi based in Alappuzha, and a High Court lawyer.

The Special Investigation Team headed by B. Sandhya, Additional Director General of Police (South Zone), probed the case and filed a charge sheet before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court arraigning Ameerul Islam as the lone accused in the case.

When the petition came up, the prosecutor submitted that the trial in the case had already been scheduled. In fact, there was no scope for a reinvestigation in the case. Besides, the petition did not disclose any fresh material warranting a probe by the CBI.