Permanent legal service centre at Vazhachal

A permanent legal service centre will function at Vazhachal for solving issues of tribal community in Vazhachal, Principal District and Sessions Judge Annie John has said.

Complaints

Addressing a Mega Adalat of free legal service for the tribal community in Athirappilly panchayat at Vazhachal on Tuesday, she said that representative of the District Legal Service Authority would be present at the cell to receive complaints of the tribal community.

The legal service authority and the District Collector will address the complaints.

MACT Judge and Additional District and Sessions Judge G. Gopakumar presided.

All department heads attended the adalat.