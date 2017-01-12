Penning a green message

Students of Chandan Brothers Higher Secondary School, Vallikkunnu, contributed their share to Kochi Biennale by collecting 3,000-odd discarded plastic ballpoint pens.

The discarded pens collected under the banner of the school’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit were sent to Kochi Biennale the other day.

Guided by their Principal C. Krishnanandan and NSS programme officer K.P. Pradita, the students visited homes, business establishments, shops, and streets as part of collecting plastic pens.

NSS volunteers Vishnu Prasad, V. Vidya and M. Vishnu said that they linked the Pen Drive Campaign with the activities of the Haritha

Keralam Mission and the Shuchitwa Mission. They said the discarded plastic ballpoint pens had largely been ignored until now.

The pens would be used in installations to be made at the biennale.

Mr. Krishnandan said that the school’s National Service Scheme unit had played a proactive role not only in creating awareness against hazards, but also offering various kinds of service to the society.