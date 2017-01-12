Kerala

Penning a green message

Students send 3,000 discarded pens to biennale

Students of Chandan Brothers Higher Secondary School, Vallikkunnu, contributed their share to Kochi Biennale by collecting 3,000-odd discarded plastic ballpoint pens.

The discarded pens collected under the banner of the school’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit were sent to Kochi Biennale the other day.

Guided by their Principal C. Krishnanandan and NSS programme officer K.P. Pradita, the students visited homes, business establishments, shops, and streets as part of collecting plastic pens.

NSS volunteers Vishnu Prasad, V. Vidya and M. Vishnu said that they linked the Pen Drive Campaign with the activities of the Haritha

Keralam Mission and the Shuchitwa Mission. They said the discarded plastic ballpoint pens had largely been ignored until now.

The pens would be used in installations to be made at the biennale.

Mr. Krishnandan said that the school’s National Service Scheme unit had played a proactive role not only in creating awareness against hazards, but also offering various kinds of service to the society.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 8:12:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Penning-a-green-message/article17030071.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY