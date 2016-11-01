Patrolling intensified at Ponnyam

The police have strengthened patrolling in the Ponnyam area under the Kathirur police station limits in the wake of a bomb attack on a police vehicle on Sunday night by alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

The police jeep came under attack at Namathmukku, near Ponnyam, at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday. The police said a country-made bomb was hurled at the vehicle.

The police personnel inside the vehicle escaped unhurt. BJP workers were suspected to be behind the attack. The police personnel were targeted when they were patrolling the area following an incident of attack on a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker, identified as Rajesh, by suspected BJP workers in the area. He has been admitted to a hospital at Thalassery. The police said the culprits were being identified.