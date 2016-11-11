Panic and confusion in Malappuram for second day

Panic and confusion gripped people’s lives for the second day on Thursday following the demonitisation of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 denomination currency notes.

Long queues were seen outside most banks and post offices in the district since morning. The help of police was sought at several banks as people turned impatient and began questioning the bank officials.

The police said untoward incidents were avoided at some places, including Kottakkal, because of their intervention.

The rush was felt most at the branches of public sector banks, particularly that of State Bank of India and State Bank of Travancore.

Private banks too felt the heat as crowds surged to get their currencies exchanged.

“Although there was good crowd, there were no issues for us. The currencies of lower denomination, particularly Rs.50, was much in demand. Our stocks got exhausted by afternoon,” said Magesh, manager of ICICI Bank here.

Most people who queued up outside the banks cursed the situation that led the Centre to take such a drastic move.

“Whether it’s uncalled for or not, we have been put to so much suffering,” said Abdul Rahman, a small-time grocer here.

Workers, travellers hit

Migrant labourers too suffered as many of them had to skip their work to wait in queue at banks. A group of Tamil workers at Chemmad was helped by three councillors of Tirurangadi municipality as bus crew had refused to carry them because they did not have change.

Markets across the district felt a slump as merchants did not have change to give back. However, most shops accepted the old currencies of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500, but giving change for balance was an issue.

“We have no way but to accept the invalid currencies. Otherwise, our business will not move,” said Mohammed Faizal, a meat merchant at Kottakkal.

Meat stall closed

Beef and mutton stalls at Kottakkal market remained closed on Thursday in protest against the demonitsation. The merchants put up black flags on their stalls. “We have no change to give. How can we do business then?” asked Mohammed, a beef merchant.