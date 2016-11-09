Palakkad municipality to set up automatic waste plant

With Suchitwa Mission promising financial support, Palakkad municipality will soon become the first local body in the State to own a fully automatic solid waste processing plant with a daily capacity of 100 tonnes.

The plant to be installed at an estimated cost of Rs.4.5 crore will automatically segregate plastic and other non-degradable items from the waste being collected from houses and commercial establishments.

The unit to be established with the technical backing of New Delhi-based Alfa-Therm India Limited will also convert biodegradable waste into manure. It would come as a blessing for the people in Palakkad municipal limits where nauseating smell of unprocessed waste is making life miserable for them.

Municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan told The Hindu that she visited two similar plants in Karnataka last week along with ruling and opposition councillors and found the model satisfactory. Then the municipality approached the Suchitwa Mission for funding.

Ms. Prameela said the municipal area was generating 40 tonnes of waste a day and the 100-tonne plant was being set up considering future requirements as well.

The firm has already submitted the project proposal. Ms. Prameela said the company had proven track record in installing similar plants across the country.

