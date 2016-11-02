Paddy farming resumed at Aranmula

After a long gap, farmers launched paddy cultivation in 10 ha at Aranmula Puncha at Punnackad with the support of the Agriculture Department on Monday.

The government has appointed J. Sajeev, agriculture officer at the Pandalam agriculture farm, as Special Officer of the Mission Green Aranmula programme of the department.

Mr. Sajeev said the department was planning to launch paddy cultivation in 56 ha at Aranmula Puncha that had been lying waterlogged for the past 15 years owing to illegal conversion of two natural streams there.

Greening mission

Launching the Harita Kerala programme by sowing seeds at Aranmula

Puncha on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government’s greening mission was aimed at making the State self-reliant in foodgrains and vegetables. The government was for initiating a comprehensive development, giving due respect to environment conservation.

The government would launch cultivation in every inch of land lying fallow, besides increasing foodgrains and vegetable production in a phased manner.

Plan to make State self-reliant in foodgrains, vegetables

Cultivation to be launched in every inch of fallow land