PM should intervene to bring peace: Kodiyeri

Alleging that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists are indulging in violence in the district, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene to bring an end to violence in the district.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Balakrishnan said here on Sunday that the RSS workers here were being guided by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah. Mr. Modi should intervene to restore peace in the district, he said. The CPI(M) leader also said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was prepared to convene a peace meeting, if the RSS leadership took the initiative for such a meeting. He was responding to the Sangh Parivar leadership’s demand that the Chief Minister should intervene to bring peace in the district.

Mr. Balakrishnan earlier visited the bereaved family of CPI(M) activist K. Mohanan, who had been hacked to death by alleged BJP-RSS workers at Pathiriyad here on October 10.

