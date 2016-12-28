Ordinance a cover-up act: Isaac

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has dubbed as ‘a cover-up attempt’ the Union government’s plan to issue an Ordinance penalising those who keep possession of the demonetised currency.

“The Ordinance, in the guise of proposing punishment, is an attempt to give legal validity to the illegal act of demonetising legal tender issued by the Reserve Bank of India,” Mr. Isaac told The Hindu.

“And, it is laughable that the government wants to imprison people keeping currency that does not have any value. Only philatelists will want to keep the notes without value,” he said.

Mr. Isaac said there was no provision in the Reserve Bank Act to withdraw legal tender. “This is absolutely illegal,” he said. “The Modi government is now bringing in the Ordinance in the guise of proposing jail term to those who keep possession of the old currency to cover up this illegality.”

Demonetisation in the past was resorted to with the approval of Parliament and after giving people sufficient time.

₹3 trillion loss

He said the ‘massive blunder’ of demonetisation had caused a damage to the economy of ₹3 trillion. The GDP had shrunken by 2 per cent points and the printing and transporting cost of new currencies was exorbitant. “This is apart from the hardships caused to over a billion people and the 200 lives lost so far.”

Mr. Isaac claimed that the demonetisation would, for the first time over the past quarter-century, bring down Kerala’s rate of GDP growth below 5 per cent. The State’s GDP had been growing at an average of over 7 per cent these years. The government’s tax revenue, which he had hoped to grow by 19.5 per cent this fiscal, would fall below a `single-digit’ level.

“In October, the tax revenue was ₹3,000 crore,” he said. “But in December, it has come down to ₹2,200 crore; and, in the next few months it will average at ₹2,000 crore.”

Mr. Isaac said the GST would help streamline the tax administration. “We (the LDF government) too want it be introduced at the earliest. Our concern is about the Centre’s absolute control of tax administration,” he said.

Mr. Isaac wanted that States be given the control of tax administration of turnover of up to ₹1.5 crore.