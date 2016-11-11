Ordeal for customers, banks in Pathanamthitta

Customers thronged bank branches in towns and villages in the district to exchange demonetised notes on Thursday. People started thronging the main branches of the State Bank of India and the State Bank of Travancore from the morning.

“I reached the town around 7.30 a.m. to see a moderate crowd awaiting the opening of the SBT main branch,” says Mathew Zacharia, a retired military personnel from Pramadom.

However, the authorities at both the SBI and SBT branches were left with little option other than pulling down shutters for some time after the crowd became unmanageable by noon. They were given tokens to regulate entry to the bank. SBT sources said the main branch received Rs.2,000 notes worth Rs.12 crore.

Both the SBI and the SBT extended working hours to 6 p.m. on Thursday in view of the huge rush of customers.

Sources at many private branches said they received the new currency only by afternoon. The branch head at Axis Bank in Thiruvalla said the bank received a bundle of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs.20 lakh by 1 p.m. Almost all bank branches struggled to meet the customers’ demand for cash as the available lower denomination currencies with them got exhausted by afternoon.

“The decision is good but the government should also have made appropriate arrangements to minimise people’s inconvenience, especially for senior citizens. I am waiting with aching legs in the queue before the SBT, braving the sun, for the past 40 minutes,’’ said Anandan Pillai from Peringara.

Meanwhile, postal sources said they arranged Rs. 8 lakh for exchanging currencies presented by customers at the Head Post Office on Thursday.

Move hailed

Varghese Alexander, a chartered accountant, has opined that the Centre’s move to demonetise notes will boost the economy in the long run. Mr. Alexander said the Centre’s decision had got more positives than negatives and whatever inconveniences faced by the people today were only temporary.