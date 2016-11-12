Oppose attack on freedom of expression, CM tells writers

Writers should be ready to react at a time when the freedom of expression in under threat in the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the State conference of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangam here on Friday, he asked the writers to pronounce their stand clearly. “The onslaught on freedom of expression comes in varied forms. Lives of writers were not under threat even during Emergency. Positions taken by the writers gain more importance in this situation.”

A united struggle of believers and non-believers is needed against communalism and terrorism. Progressive socio-cultural organisations should convince people that such struggles are the need of the hour, Mr. Vijayan said.

“Arts and culture are the protective roof of society. The roof cannot stand, if its basement, the secularism and brotherhood, are under threat.”

The murders of rationaliss Kalburgi and Govind Pansare show that their words were more powerful than weapons. Perumal Murugan was silenced as some people were scared of his writings.

Attempts are going on to saffronise history and also the education sector. The eligibility for any post is an RSS membership. Endorsement of Hindutva has become the criteria of patriotism.

Democracy is under attack. Even the minds of children are being indoctrinated with casteism. Violence has been unleashed in the name of religion, caste, and beef.

There are efforts to damage the secular fabric of the State by dividing people in the name of religion and caste, he said.

Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangam State president Vaisakhan presided. CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby, State committee member Baby John, CPI(M) district secretary K. Radhakrishnan, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy chairperson KPAC Lalitha, and Telugu poet K. Siva Reddy participated.