Oppn. seeks probe into Corporation postings

The allegation of appointment of relatives and party supporters of the ruling LDF in various posts has been creating ruckus in the Thrissur Corporation.

The Opposition sought a detailed inquiry into such appointments and demanded to submit a list of such appointments in the council meeting.

They alleged that the appointments done after the LDF took charge were for giving chances for its supporters and relatives.

Opposition member John Daniel raised the issue at the council meeting on Tuesday and other councillors too demanded to cancel such appointments.

They alleged that many people were appointed even without sufficient qualification. Opposition councillor T.R. Santhosh alleged that persons recruited as linemen were not even able to climb an electric post.

Refuting the allegations, Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan said no such appointments were done in the Corporation.

Allegations were mainly on the appointments of linemen and junior assistants in the electricity department in the Corporation.