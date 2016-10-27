Kerala

Oppn. seeks probe into Corporation postings

The allegation of appointment of relatives and party supporters of the ruling LDF in various posts has been creating ruckus in the Thrissur Corporation.

The Opposition sought a detailed inquiry into such appointments and demanded to submit a list of such appointments in the council meeting.

They alleged that the appointments done after the LDF took charge were for giving chances for its supporters and relatives.

Opposition member John Daniel raised the issue at the council meeting on Tuesday and other councillors too demanded to cancel such appointments.

They alleged that many people were appointed even without sufficient qualification. Opposition councillor T.R. Santhosh alleged that persons recruited as linemen were not even able to climb an electric post.

Refuting the allegations, Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan said no such appointments were done in the Corporation.

Allegations were mainly on the appointments of linemen and junior assistants in the electricity department in the Corporation.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:54:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Oppn.-seeks-probe-into-Corporation-postings/article16083056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY