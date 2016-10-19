Operate Sabarimala special Jansadharan trains, Rlys told

The Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom (ABSS) has called upon the Railways to operate Jansadharan trains, with at least six general compartments, as Sabarimala special trains from different parts of the country during the forthcoming Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Talking to The Hindu here on Tuesday, Sanghom national vice-president D.Vijayakumar accused the Railways of running only Suvidha and Tatkal special trains, and that too without any general compartment during the previous Sabarimala pilgrimage season, causing much difficulties to the ordinary Ayyappa devotees coming from different parts of the country.

He said the Railways should also stop the alleged unethical practice of reducing the number of general compartments in regular trains during the rush days of the pilgrimage season.

Mr. Vijayakumar said the authorities should take special care in improving the basic pilgrim facilities at the Chengannur railway station that was declared the “Gateway of Sabarimala” by the Union Railway Minister five years ago. Lift and escalator facility should be extended to all platforms, besides providing battery-operated buggy cars for the elderly and physically challenged people on the platforms.

He said the vegetarian refreshment room that had been remaining closed should be opened without any further delay.

The Railways should operate Sabarimala special trains from Palani, Rameswaram, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Trichy, Vijayawada, Vishakhapattanam, Tirupati, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Velankanni. Drinking water vending machines should be installed on all platforms on an emergency basis, he said.

The Sanghom leader said immediate steps should be taken to avert waterlogging of the railway premises yard during the rains. The railway reservation counters and information centre at the Chengannur railway station should be made functional round-the-clock during the annual pilgrimage season.

He said the Railways should also set up a sewage treatment plant at Chengannur, besides ensuring proper lighting in the subways and uninterrupted power supply to the entire railway station complex.

Free medical service of the Railways should also be extended to Chengannur during the pilgrimage season, he said.