Onus on lawyers to resolve row: Governor

It is sad that the most literate State in the country faces an unending conflict between lawyers and mediapersons, the two pillars of democracy, Governor P. Sathasivam has said.

“As supporters and protectors of democracy, the legal fraternity should come forward to resolve the issue,” he said while addressing lawyers after inaugurating the Kerala chapter conference of the Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) here on Saturday.

“I understand that the conflict has worsened to the level of lawyers refusing to argue cases pertaining to media companies,” he said.

‘Society is watching’

“I would say that reasonable restrictions in courts can be understood, but total non-cooperation and antagonism are not in the spirit of democratic values. Let us not forget that society is watching us,” Mr. Sathasivam said.

He said both law and journalism, in their last and final analysis, were professions of public service. “There is no other adequate reason for their existence in a social state.”

“As a person who was fortunate to lead the Indian judiciary, I am worried about reports about unqualified lawyers in our State and the nation,” the Governor said.

“We have been hearing reports quoting official sources that thousands of lawyers in Kerala are yet to confirm their educational credentials. Even an allegation in this regard is depressing and it is high time lawyers’ associations came forward to clear the misunderstanding caused in society,” the Governor said.

State president of the IAL P.K. Chithrabhanu presided. S.S. Jayalal, MLA, High Court judge Raja Vijayaraghavan, general secretary of the IAL A. Jayasankar, and committee convener K.G. Presennarajan spoke.