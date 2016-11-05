Now, it’s mission rescue

: After the successful initiative in empowering rural women in the State, the Kudumbasree Mission, in association with the Meppadi grama panchayat, is preparing to launch a ‘Brave heart rescue team,’ a voluntary women action force to assist round- the-clock rescue operations in Wayanad district.

“We have constituted the team to carry out rescue operations during an emergency situation such as accidents or natural disasters as well as render free services for social service activities such as sanitation drives in tribal hamlets and house construction projects for backward classes of society, K.K. Sahad, president, Meppadi grama panchayat, told The Hindu .

“We are also expecting their active support in anti-drug campaigns and blood donation camps,” Mr. Sahad added. The panchayat has selected 40 women for the force from 300 Kudumbasree unit members in 22 wards. The force was formed nearly a month ago.

Twenty members of the force have been working as ‘mates’ of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the panchayat and the other members are engaged in odd jobs such as tailoring and similar works, Mini, CDS chairperson of the panchayat, said.

Police officers of the Meppadi police station provided the basic training in rescue operations to the members and experts from a private medical college at Meppadi trained them in providing first aid to accident victims. Apart from the training programmes, the panchayat provided free uniforms, shoes, and mobile phones to the team captain and free vehicle service for the use of the force. “We are mentally and physically prepared to meet any situation and the panchayat president has offered to provide us further training in swimming, tree climbing and diving,” Saleena at Chooralmala, captain of the team, said. The panchayat is planning to prepare a special project to ensure a sustainable income for the livelihood of the members of the team.

C.K. Saseendran, MLA, will officially announce the launching of the team at a function at the Government Higher Secondary School auditorium, Meppadi, at 12 noon on Saturday.

Kudumbasree Mission to launch a women action force to assist in rescue operations in Wayanad