Nod for MCC expansion works

The State government has granted administrative sanction for the Rs.29-crore works for the development of the Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC) at Thalassery.

This was announced by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja in an official press release here on Wednesday. The administrative sanction was given for the projects aimed at expanding the operations of the MCC, which is a major cancer care facility in the northern region of the State.

The projects now being accorded the administrative sanction included works for renovation of various departments of the MCC and for the purchase of equipment for the technological upgradation of cancer treatment facilities at the centre, the release said.

The granted funds would be utilised for installing a high-end CT scanner, interventional radiology system, and cathetarisation laboratory as also renovation of the radio therapy block, clinical laboratory, operation theatres, virology laboratory and blood bank, the release said.

The works also included construction of the stem cell block and allied facilities, it said.

The MCC is an autonomous institution under the Health and Family Welfare Department started with the objective of establishing a comprehensive cancer centre, providing the much-required oncology care to the people of the region.

During the last 15 years, 27,000 new cancer patients had registered there for various cancer treatments and over 3.9 lakh patients visited the centre.

The treatments offered at the MCC include radiotherapy, chemotherapy, onco-surgery and palliative care. The MCC also carries out community oncology activities, including cancer awareness and early detection programmes.