No solution in sight as Chandy leaves for Delhi

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Sunday left for New Delhi for a one-to-one meeting with All India Congress Committee vice president Rahul Gandhi that will enable the leadership to address certain issues that is pushing the party’s functioning in Kerala towards a paralysis.

The meeting, which is expected to materialise by Monday evening, is likely to be a free-wheeling one since both the party high command and Mr. Chandy appear to be unsure about the objective and outcome. The immediate pressure on the high command would be to somehow mollify Mr. Chandy, who has been quite demonstrative about the raw deal he and his supporters have been given in recent times, the latest being the induction of new District Congress Committee presidents.

Senior leaders such as KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala are optimistic about an amicable settlement at Monday’s meeting. Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony also called for unity efforts.

But these remained mere platitudes as far as Mr. Chandy was concerned. Saturday’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting, which was conspicuous by Mr. Chandy’s absence, witnessed divergent opinions, but could not conceal the unease of the State leaders that such a senior leader should stay away from mainstream decision making bodies.

For the records, Mr. Chandy has sought organisation elections as a possible solution, but it is clear that Mr. Sudheeran is his main target. He has also pointed out that holding organisation elections would be easy since it would coincide with national organisational elections.

Sources close to Mr. Chandy said that the former Chief Minister would give a backgrounder on how matters went from bad to worse for the Congress party soon after Mr. Sudheeran assumed charge of KPCC president. Mr. Chandy’s main grouse is that the party high command did not give him the consideration that an incumbent Chief Minister was entitled to in candidate selection and entrusting him the responsibility of getting a mandate for a second term.

Mr. Chandy holds Mr. Sudheeran solely responsible for the defeat of the UDF in the Assembly election. Mr. Chandy through his actions has been questioning the “irrationality” of the high command’s action.

The success of Monday’s talks will depend on how accommodative Mr. Gandhi will be. At this point of time, it seems Mr. Gandhi is not prepared to agree to change Mr. Sudheeran as it would mean admitting that his decision to induct him was wrong. It remains to be seen whether Mr. Chandy would climb down from his demand and agree to a formula that the high command suggests.