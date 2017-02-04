No probe into law college land allotment: Pinarayi

The State government will not order any probe into the allotment of land to the Kerala Law Academy Law College in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He told reporters here on Saturday that the land was handed over when C.P. Ramaswamy Iyer was the Diwan of the erstwhile princely State of Travancore.

“Many governments have ruled the State since then. There is no room for another probe now,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes in the wake of a letter reportedly written by V.S. Achuthanandan, chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, to the Revenue Department seeking a probe into the diversion of land for other than educational purposes by the Academy.

“There has been a demand from certain quarters to inquire into the land allotment. The government will neither take over the Academy nor the land. The government does not see the need to order an investigation into the activities of the Trust that runs the Academy too,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government would not intervene in the issue just because BJP leader V. Muraleedharan was staging a fast. “Each party has its own stand. It is not my task to respond to these,” Mr. Vijayan added.

Meanwhile, CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran told reporters at another venue that there was no need to investigate the land allotment which happened decades ago.

However, the Revenue Department would conduct an inquiry into the issue raised by Mr. Achuthanandan.