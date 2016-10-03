No mineable sand at Meenachil: study

There is no more mineable sand in Meenachil river.

A river bank mapping and sand auditing study of Meenachil river conducted for the State Revenue Department has not only found that the total quantity of sand above Summer Water Level was nil, but also has advised the government to take up a comprehensive action plan for river protection on a war footing.

Speaking at a seminar organised to discuss the findings of the study, Jos Chathukulam, director, Centre for Rural Management which took up the study on behalf of the department, said the study had been accepted by the State government and an order banning sand-mining in the river had been issued. As per the Government Order, sand-mining had been banned at Meenachil river for the coming three years.

The study spread over two years during 2013-15 had covered the river channel through nine grama panchayats and four municipal areas, and a length of 39.43 km out of the total 76 km length of the river. The study calculated the total volume of sand in the study area of the river, the volume of sand two meters below the summer water level, and exempted the sand deposits available at the prohibited areas. It was on the basis of this that the study had calculated the available quantity of sand.

According to the study, the total volume of sand available in the study area was 6,61,038.99 cubic meter. Out of which 1,62,674.99 cubic meter was the volume of sand deposited two meters below summer water level.

Pala municipality has the largest volume of available sand at 24,935.89 cubic meter and Thiruvarpu grama panchayat, the lowest at 86.44 cubic meter. However, the available sand above summer water level is nil for all the local bodies.

The sand auditing has been carried out at the local body level and interestingly none of the nine grama panchayats and the four municipalities has mineable sand deposits. However, the study has identified 45 boat landing spots along the study area, which means more than one boat landing centre every kilometre, pointing to the huge amount of sand being mined illegally from the river.

Planning Board member B. Ekbal delivered the key note address at the seminar. M.K. Prasad, former executive chairman and director, IKM, Government of Kerala; John S. Moolekkatt, dean, School of global Studies, Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod; and P.P. Pillai, former Head, John Mathai Centre, Calicut University; chaired the sessions.