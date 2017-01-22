Kerala

New liquor outlets face public resistance

A group of locals resisting moves to off-load liquor cases carried in a truck Poovalamkai locality near Neeleshwaram following SC verdict on shifting such outlets 500 metres away from the national and state highways.

Local bodies witness stirs against beer and wine parlours

Local resistance to sanctioning of new beer/wine parlours and Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets has put the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on a difficult wicket at a time when it is framing its abkari policy.

The general expectation is that the LDF government will relax the current liquor policy to some extent. However, local bodies across the State are witnessing agitations for giving no-objection certificates (NOC) for new beer and wine parlours.

At Poovar

Poovar grama panchayat here has been witnessing an agitation that predated the liquor ban. The latest agitation is against the panchayat’s decision to give no-objection certificate for a beer and wine parlour to a resort which had licence for a bar earlier.

The panchayat witnessed a localised hartal on Thursday.

The Supreme Court verdict against beer parlours and outlets along the National Highway has put pressure on both the government and the hotel owners.

Bevco outlets are now being shifted to interior areas, but this has also triggered local resistance.

At Vembayam in Thiruvananthapuram, local people are resisting Bevco’s attempts to relocate an outlet near the swimming complex there.

Local people fear that the new outlet will disturb peace in the area which has several hostels and education institutions. In several places, resistance is against panchayats that have given in to pressure to sanction NOCs.

Panchayat’s request

But, the Kuttoor grama panchayat in Pathanamthitta district has passed a resolution against the Bevco outlet proposed to be opened in the panchayat.

It has requested the managing director of Bevco not to open the outlet.

According to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) sources the party has given strict instructions to its elected representatives in local bodies to oppose strongly requests for NOCs. The party leadership has suspended several local body members for violating its directions, the sources said.

The LDF has already undone the United Democratic Front’s policy of reducing Bevco outlets at a rate of 10 per cent every year.

