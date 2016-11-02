New initiatives to mark Vajra Keralam

From Page 1

In his address, Mr. Chennithala called for a new development model for Kerala focussing on sustainable development to march ahead. Development models are available, but the State needs to create a new model for development taking into account the peculiar nature and immense human resource potential.

Compared to other States, the Opposition leader said, the competition and conflict here is for land.

Minister for Electricity and Devaswoms Kadakampally Surendran welcomed the gathering.

Jointly organised by the State government and the Legislative Assembly, cultural programmes by Sangeetha Bharathi, the Devarajan Master Foundation, Noopura and Matha Malayalam Theatre, Perampara, were held before and after the inaugural function.