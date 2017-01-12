New grain distributionfrom April 1: Minister

The updated public distribution for smooth distribution of foodgrain and other essential commodities envisaged in the Food Security Act will be launched by April 1, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman has said.

Mr. Thilothaman told reporters here on Thursday that distribution of new ration cards would be completed by March. Distribution of the foodgrain quota for December would be completed by Saturday and the due for the current month too would be completed without any hitch.

Each cardholder in the Antyodaya Anna Yojana category is eligible for 28 kg rice and 7 kg wheat a month. A priority cardholder would get 4 kg of rice and 1 kg of wheat. State subsidy cardholders would get 2 kg of rice and those in non-priority non-subsidy category 5 kg of rice a month.

The new list of priority cardholders would be ready by February 1. If any panchayat finds that any ineligible person has entered the priority list, the committee should submit its recommendations soon.

Mr. Thilothaman said the foodgrain quota of the State was originally 1.33 lakh tonnes. It was slashed to 1.18 lakh tonnes. The Central foodgrain allotment was insufficient to meet the State’s needs. Ration dealers had been directed to display the stock details. Diversion of grain to black market had been curbed.

Cardholders should ensure whether they are getting due by verifying the stock list at the shops. The previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government had not taken any step for implementing the Food Security Act. The United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre had slashed the grain quota too.

Now pressure is being mounted on the State government for implementing the Act. The government would implement the Act as stipulated by the Centre from April 1, he said.