Kerala

Nationalism in the country facing challenges: Kerala CM

CHENNAI; TAMILNADU 10/01/2017; Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and D.Raja member of Rajya Sabha. participate All India Bank Employees Association's 28th National Conference In chennai on Tuesday Photo : M_PRABHU

CHENNAI; TAMILNADU 10/01/2017; Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and D.Raja member of Rajya Sabha. participate All India Bank Employees Association's 28th National Conference In chennai on Tuesday Photo : M_PRABHU   | Photo Credit: M_PRABHU

Expressing concern that nationalism in the country is facing challenges, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said efforts to create divisions in the society should be checked and defeated.

In his Republic Day message posted on Facebook, he said the effort to divide the people and make them fight each other by differentiating as ‘we and them’ had to be checked and defeated, but he did not name anyone.

The move to bring the people who follow different customs, different religious beliefs and different languages into one single culture was a serious challenge to nationalism, he pointed out. “It has to be checked and defeated,” the Chief Minister said.

“Our nationalism is very broad. Diversity is the hallmark of it. But the challenges it faces are not small,” he said. Steps also should be taken to bring the marginalised sections in the society to the mainstream and make them participate in the development of the country, Mr. Vijayan said.

Initiatives sought

The government should make initiatives to bring Dalits, women, tribals into the mainstream.

“But, we should realise that the administration has failed to ensure the safety of Dalits, women and children in many places,” he said.

The Kerala Chief Minister said the country had not yet succeeded in providing full protection to the life and property of its citizens.

Apparently referring to suicides of farmers, he said that if one omitted the number of deaths due to violence and other criminal activities, the number of deaths of people due to the steps of administration was on the increase.

“The number of farmers committed suicide after 2000 was not one or two. This was due to the wrong policies adopted by governments,” he said, adding “people lost lives due to the note ban also.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 4:25:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Nationalism-in-the-country-facing-challenges-Kerala-CM/article17098174.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY