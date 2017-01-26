Nationalism in the country facing challenges: Kerala CM

Expressing concern that nationalism in the country is facing challenges, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said efforts to create divisions in the society should be checked and defeated.

In his Republic Day message posted on Facebook, he said the effort to divide the people and make them fight each other by differentiating as ‘we and them’ had to be checked and defeated, but he did not name anyone.

The move to bring the people who follow different customs, different religious beliefs and different languages into one single culture was a serious challenge to nationalism, he pointed out. “It has to be checked and defeated,” the Chief Minister said.

“Our nationalism is very broad. Diversity is the hallmark of it. But the challenges it faces are not small,” he said. Steps also should be taken to bring the marginalised sections in the society to the mainstream and make them participate in the development of the country, Mr. Vijayan said.

Initiatives sought

The government should make initiatives to bring Dalits, women, tribals into the mainstream.

“But, we should realise that the administration has failed to ensure the safety of Dalits, women and children in many places,” he said.

The Kerala Chief Minister said the country had not yet succeeded in providing full protection to the life and property of its citizens.

Apparently referring to suicides of farmers, he said that if one omitted the number of deaths due to violence and other criminal activities, the number of deaths of people due to the steps of administration was on the increase.

“The number of farmers committed suicide after 2000 was not one or two. This was due to the wrong policies adopted by governments,” he said, adding “people lost lives due to the note ban also.”