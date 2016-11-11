NIA intensifies probe into suspected IS module

As part of the ongoing investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into a suspected Islamic State (IS) module in the State following the arrest of six youths, including five from Kanakamala here, a man was quizzed by NIA officials here on Wednesday evening.

Sources said that the NIA sleuths questioned the husband of an official of the women’s jail here and asked him to appear for further questioning in Kochi in the coming days. The man is a native of Kuttiady in Kozhikode and is living in the official quarters of the jail with his wife and child. He was questioned following a suspicion that he had links with the youths arrested at Kanakamala. The investigators took his laptop and mobile phones into custody.

Police sources here said that the man was suspected to be part of the module’s Malayalam propaganda tool ‘Muhajirun’ blog that was published by the ‘Ansarul Khaleefa Kerala,’ a suspected IS-linked group. The investigators are also examining whether his wife, the jail official, has got any links with the module. Some of her relatives were found to have connection with IS sympathisers, they said. At the time of the interrogation on Wednesday, the jail official was not present as she was out of station for training. The investigators would act only on the basis of solid evidence, the sources said.