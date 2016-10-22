Move to intensify raids on banned pesticides

A meeting of various departments held at the collectortate at Painavu on Friday prepared an action plan to intensify the joint raids against banned pesticides arriving in the district, especially in the Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR) area.

Awareness among farmers

The meeting, presided by Additional District Magistrate K.K.R. Prasad, said that awareness should be created among the farmers against the use of red-labelled pesticides and harmful chemical fertilizers.

Raids

Raids should be conducted in agriculture fields and plantations where the usage of banned pesticides was rampant.

It said that 14 chemical pesticides with red and yellow labels were banned by the State government and the Excise Department recently seized 1,000 kg of banned pesticides from the district.

—A Correspondent