Kerala

Move to intensify raids on banned pesticides

A meeting of various departments held at the collectortate at Painavu on Friday prepared an action plan to intensify the joint raids against banned pesticides arriving in the district, especially in the Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR) area.

Awareness among farmers

The meeting, presided by Additional District Magistrate K.K.R. Prasad, said that awareness should be created among the farmers against the use of red-labelled pesticides and harmful chemical fertilizers.

Raids

Raids should be conducted in agriculture fields and plantations where the usage of banned pesticides was rampant.

It said that 14 chemical pesticides with red and yellow labels were banned by the State government and the Excise Department recently seized 1,000 kg of banned pesticides from the district.

—A Correspondent

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 9:36:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Move-to-intensify-raids-on-banned-pesticides/article16078284.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY