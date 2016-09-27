Kerala

Mother, 2 kids, found dead at home

A young mother and her two little children were found dead in their house at Kuttippuram on Monday. The one-year-old twin children were found strangulated and the mother burned.

Police said the mother, Jaseela, 27, might have burned herself after strangulating the twins, Fatima Farhana and Mohammed Farhan. Her charred body was found in a bathroom and that of the children in the bedroom. Police said Jaseela’s husband Fazal Rahman found the bodies when he woke up in the morning. The couple had reportedly slept in separate rooms.

