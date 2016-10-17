More personnel will be recruited to police: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government has decided to strengthen the police force by recruiting more personnel, especially women.

Speaking after reviewing the passing out parade of 283 police constables, including 223 from the Kerala Armed Police Battalion IV and 60 from the Malabar Special Police, at Mangattuparamba here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that women personnel accounted for only six per cent of the total strength of the force. This would be increased to 10 per cent in the first phase, he said, adding that steps for recruitment were under way.

Observing that the training methods for police personnel should be modernised, Mr. Vijayan said that the Home Department had decided to employ improved technology for handling cybercrime. He said that extremist forces and criminals had started adopting innovative ways to carry out acts of crime. He said one person should be appointed in each police station to handle public relations and to ascertain the grievances of the public.

Announcing that the government would give priority to shifting police stations functioning in rented buildings to own buildings, he said that security around the police stations would be strengthened in view of threats by extremists. He also said the government would take appropriate action to prevent the youth and children from joining extremist forces. He further said that clear instructions had been given to the police to avoid third-degree methods.

No interference in probe

He said that the Left Democratic Front government had given the police freedom to enforce rules. Individuals or organisations would not be allowed to interfere during investigation, he said. The aim of the government was to provide security to the life and property of the people, he said.