Model residential school in Aralam area: Minister

A model residential school estimated at Rs. 25 crore will be established in the Aralam Adivasi resettlement area here, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes A.K. Balan has said.
The Minister, during his visit to the tribal resettlement area at Aralam here on Tuesday, said District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali was directed to identify the land for setting up the school. The fund for the project would be mobilised from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The government would earmark Rs.150 crore for constructing new residential schools and post-metric hostels in the State, he added.
Mr. Balan said the Tribal Resettlement Development Mission (TRDM) site manager was asked to submit a detailed report on Adivasi families that were not staying in the houses constructed on the plots assigned to them.
The report would give information of such families including the places they were staying, the reasons for not staying at Aralam, and their willingness or otherwise of returning to Aralam.
On the basis of the report, the government would consider re-assigning plots and houses of Adivasis who were not willing to stay there to people who deserved, he added.
The Minister also said adequate funds would be released for repair and maintenance of the existing houses and for demolition of the houses that were uninhabitable. Integrated Tribal Department officials were told to prepare a report on the projects aided by the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Develoopment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor