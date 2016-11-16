Model residential school in Aralam area: Minister

A model residential school estimated at Rs. 25 crore will be established in the Aralam Adivasi resettlement area here, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes A.K. Balan has said.

The Minister, during his visit to the tribal resettlement area at Aralam here on Tuesday, said District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali was directed to identify the land for setting up the school. The fund for the project would be mobilised from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The government would earmark Rs.150 crore for constructing new residential schools and post-metric hostels in the State, he added.

Mr. Balan said the Tribal Resettlement Development Mission (TRDM) site manager was asked to submit a detailed report on Adivasi families that were not staying in the houses constructed on the plots assigned to them.

The report would give information of such families including the places they were staying, the reasons for not staying at Aralam, and their willingness or otherwise of returning to Aralam.

On the basis of the report, the government would consider re-assigning plots and houses of Adivasis who were not willing to stay there to people who deserved, he added.

The Minister also said adequate funds would be released for repair and maintenance of the existing houses and for demolition of the houses that were uninhabitable. Integrated Tribal Department officials were told to prepare a report on the projects aided by the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Develoopment.