Missionaries led State to renaissance: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has recalled the work of missionaries which impacted the social life of the land and paved the way for a renaissance movement in Kerala.

Inaugurating on Saturday the valedictory of the bicentenary celebration of the arrival of Church Mission Society (CMS) missionaries to the shores of Kerala, Mr. Vijayan said it was their pioneering work in the fields of education, literature, printing, publishing, women’s education, education of the differently abled and, in general, a new social approach through the inclusion of marginalised sections into the mainstream which brought the idea of ‘equality’ into the realm of public consciousness. This had raised the standard of public consciousness and paved the way for the emergence of the renaissance movements in the State.

“My government is engaged in an effort to take the work and values of Kerala’s renaissance movements, forward,” he said.

Two-pronged programme

The government was following a two-pronged programme based on long-term development goals and ensuring welfare for the people. As part of the implementation of these projects, the government has announced certain missions.

The important one was to strengthen the public education system through strengthening infrastructure and quality of education. Another was Haritha Keralam aimed at bringing back the greenery of the State through water conservation. Mr. Vijayan said spiritual leaders can contribute to the programmes by exhorting their followers to be part of these missions.

Bishop Thomas Oommen, deputy moderator of the Church of South India (CSI), presided. Bishop G. Dyvasirvadam, Moderator, CSI, and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy spoke. The bicentenary postal stamp issued by India Post was released on the occasion.

Earlier, believers belonging to the Madhya Kerala Diocese took out a rally from the Ascension church to Nehru Stadium where the public meet was held. The celebration was organised by the diocese to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Thomas Norton to the shores of Alappuzha in 1816.