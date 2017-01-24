Minister to launch geo-portalfor MSME ventures today

A geo-portal for MSME ventures in the State, the redesigned website for the directorate of Industries and Commerce, and a land management system for allotment of land for industrial ventures are among the IT-enabled projects that will be launched by Industries Minister A.C. Moideen here on Wednesday.

The geo-portal for MSME venture, “Vyavasaya Jalakam’ is designed to gather data about industrial ventures in the State and about the problems that they face. Officials from the department will directly gather data from the ventures and generate a GPS-enabled industrial map of the State.

The KSWAN integration scheme, which will be launched on Wednesday, has been designed to enhance basic amenities in all the district industries centres in the State. With the implementation of the project, each official handling a file at the district office would have KSWAN facility, telephone connectivity, UPS power backup.

Activities such as networking, UPS cabling and telephone cabling would be carried out by Keltron. A point-to-point 4 mbps BSNL line would be established between all district centres. The project aims to make all district offices, as e-ready offices.

The directorate website — www.industry.kerala.gov.in — has been redesigned to include details about the single window system of the department, business incubation centres, training programmes, and MSME awards.

Details regarding the handicraft industry, links to the micro-websites of all 14 district industries centres and details about the department’s online scheme would be available in the new website.

The Land Management System has been put in place to allow for submitting online applications for allotment of land or industries from 2,500-plus acres of land with the department. In the first phase, applications for land would be accepted only online.

The department has already made online all processes related to the entrepreneurial aid scheme. Steps are being taken to implement the e-office scheme in the directorate of industries and commerce. The aim is to eliminate paper files. The issue of LOG licence and essentiality certificates would be made online.